Positive Lessons From The Covid-19 Lockdown

18 Jun 2020 | 09.00 am

Have we learned anything positive while working remotely? What can you do to create robust, standardised communications for dispersed workforces? Carillion can help.

The coming months present personal and professional challenges. The workforce will look to change the traditional nine-to-five culture. Every economic shockwave leaves a legacy and the COVID-19 pandemic will be no exception.

In a short time, people have become used to wearing masks, cancelling social and business gatherings, scrapping travel plans and working from home. Traces of such habits will continue after the virus lockdowns ease. Meanwhile, office-based businesses have increased measures for remote working and have become used to flexi-time and staggered shifts during an enforced period of working from home.

Europeans don’t work from home

The majority of Europeans never work from home. The average commuting time is one hour and 20 minutes a day, which affects our ability to create a genuine work-life balance. Work Wise’s Phil Flaxton says: “Not only is the time spent commuting an issue, the nine-to-five culture with its peak travel times generates congestion.” Flaxton argues that job satisfaction can be improved, and stress levels reduced, if workers have opportunities to reduce commuting time.

Less travelling for work

The AA also says that the COVID-19 crisis will transform the way we live, work and travel. AA President Edmund King told BBC News: “What this current crisis has shown is that the majority of companies can continue working from home, and it can be more efficient. People travelling up and down motorways just to hold meetings is inefficient, expensive and not good for the environment. I think use of roads and rail and indeed bus will be reduced after this crisis.”

Balancing work, family and leisure

Work-life balance is about separating personal and professional lives without allowing one to encroach on the other. Both are important and neither should be neglected. The five main reasons to maintain a healthy work-life balance are:

• To maintain your mental health

• To ensure your physical health and wellbeing

• It increases productivity

• Become a more rounded individual

• You only get one life

Businesses have learned to trust remote working and flexible hours, and staff have discovered benefits they would like to retain to improve their work-life balance.

Gearing for a new operations model

To retain some of the flexibility that we have experienced, we will need to look beyond ad hoc arrangements (temporary home office set-ups) and daisy-chained systems (email, phone, text, etc). It is not only large enterprises that can take advantage of secure, reliable, quality audio visual systems.

Take advantage of our 25 years of experience to incorporate the positives of remote working in your business communications. Our goal is to help customers with business continuity and efficient collaboration. We can help you to create agile home and field communications networks for all staff. Your management team may be interested in our Surface Hub-as-a-Service programme to avail itself of the best large format video collaboration device and suite of presentation tools.

We are happy to listen and advise about any remote working or business continuity issues. Maybe your business can discover new ways for everyone to be safer, happier and more productive at work.

Our collaboration and business integration specialists are currently in Ireland and will be happy to arrange a demonstration.

Photo: Carillion Communications can help you to connect staff, partners and suppliers wherever they work. Our audio visual systems are designed to help customers achieve the simplest, smartest, most secure forms of AV communication and collaboration