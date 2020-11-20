Positive Carbon Advances To Seedcorn Final

20 Nov 2020 | 08.07 am

Positive Carbon has advanced from the Connacht and Leinster regional final of the InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness competition.

The Roscommon venture now goes on the all-island finals of Seedcorn, with prizes of €50,000 for the category winners and €100,000 for the overall winner.

Positive Carbon is a participant in the Enterprise Ireland New Frontiers programme run by TU Dublin Hothouse and IADT Media Cube.

It has developed a fully automated food waste monitoring system that can save hotels and kitchens thousands of euro each month on their food bills as well as significantly reducing food waste in the industry.

Co-founder and COO Aisling Kirwan (pictured) said New Frontiers helped to transform her business through mentorship, funding and training.

“We have just secured Competitive Start funding from Enterprise Ireland. If you are a potential entrepreneur or an early-stage startup, I would suggest contacting the team at TU Dublin Hothouse and see how they can help,” she added.

New Frontiers Phase 2 closes for applications on December 9. For details, see https://www.dit.ie/hothouse/newfrontiers/