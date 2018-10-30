Portwest Pumping €6m Into Australian Operations

30 Oct 2018 | 03.26 pm

Portwest, the Westport-headquartered firm that makes safety clothing and personal protective equipment, is to invest €6.2m to expand its Australian operations.

The investment will also see Portwest add to its Australian workforce over the next four years. The announcement was made this week at Portwest’s new warehousing facility in Melbourne.

With a history dating back to the 1900s, Portwest is currently run by brothers Cathal, Harry and Owen Hughes. The Portwest brand is sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.

Portwest has been acquiring Australian firms in recent years. They included Prime Mover workwear in 2017 and Huski Explorer earlier this year.

In the 12 months to February 2017, Portwest recorded turnover of €149m, up 18%. It booked an operating profit of €26m.

Harry Hughes, CEO of Portwest, said that his firm’s sights are set on further expansion into new markets such as Australia and the US.

“Further investments in warehousing, staff and an outstanding pipeline of new designs and innovations will drive this growth,” he added.

Photo (l-r): Breandán Ó Caollaí, Irish Ambassador to Australia; minister of state Patrick O’Donovan; Harry Hughes; and David Eccles, Enterprise Ireland