Portwest Buys Australian Workwear Company

12 Oct 2017 | 12.18 pm

Mayo safety clothing and personal protective equipment manufacturers Portwest has reached agreement to acquire a second workwear company in Australia.

Portwest said that due to legal obligations, the name of the Australian purchase cannot be disclosed for the moment).

The buy follows the company’s acquisition of the Australian company Prime Mover Workwear earlier this year. The latest deal will will double Portwest’s turnover in Australia to over €20m per annum. Headquartered in Westport, the company employs 2,100 people and sells in 110 countries worldwide.

Portwest had turnover of €149m in 2016 and booked a net profit of €25m. CEO Harry Hughes said: “The company is working to a 5-year plan with a growth rate of 30% per year. Although all growth to date has been organic, acquisitions will play a more important part of future expansion. Our sights are firmly fixed on our new markets of US and Australia and we have an outstanding pipeline of new designs and innovations to drive this growth”.

The announcement was made today at an Enterprise Ireland business lunch in Melbourne, attended by 200 people as part of the EI trade and investment programme to Australia President Higgins was guest of honour at the event.

Photo: President Higgins (centre) with Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon and Brett Birkill, Director, Portwest Australia