PorterShed Funding For Ten Digital Startups

19 Apr 2018 | 10.00 am

The NDRC wants to give €50,000 in cash and kind to ten ventures selected for the second accelerator programme for digital companies in Galway and the Western region, which it is running in conjunction with the Galway City Innovation District and Enterprise Ireland.

Last year Appraisee emerged as winning startup and secured follow-on investment.

This year the NDRC is seeking to choose ten digital tech startup companies for the accelerator programme, with each successful applicant receiving €30,000 in cash and €20,000 worth of supports. Applications to all NDRC acceleration and pre-acceleration programmes should be made on its website.

The PorterShed is a showcase for Galway’s tech startup scene, with working space housing 34 innovative companies and home to over 100 members, including hot desks for visiting entrepreneurs.

Galway City Innovation District chairman Maurice O’Gorman said: “GCID are delighted to welcome back the NDRC team to PorterShed. Our vision is to add high performing tech startups to the regional economy and with programmes like NDRC at PorterShed we are in a position to identify, accelerate and launch innovative technologies on to the global market stage.

“GCID is passionate about startups and technology, working with NDRC and Enterprise Ireland to accelerate the marketability of innovative technologies is fundamental to our core values.”

NDRC chief executive Ben Hurley added: “NDRC has a proven approach, working closely with early stage startups to bridge the gap between their initial formation and follow-on investment and we play an important and leading role in enhancing the startup ecosystem nationally, and in supporting the early stage development of startup companies.”

Photo: Anne Marie Carroll of Enterprise Ireland, Ben Hurley (left), minister Sean Kyne and Maurice O’Gorman (right), chairman GCID. (Pic: Andrew Downes)