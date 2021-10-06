Port Of Cork Goes Green With Energia

06 Oct 2021 | 02.32 pm

The Port of Cork has struck a deal with Energia that will see the energy supplier provide 100% green electricity to the port and cut its carbon footprint.

The renewable electricity will power several facilities, at Cork City Quays, Tivoli Container Terminal, Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth and Ro-Ro berth, Cobh Deepwater Quay and Cork Container Terminal.

Port engineering manager Henry Kingston said: “The Port of Cork is committed to leading the wider port community, through coordinated safety, environmental and energy initiatives, as well as reducing CO2 emissions and respecting the principles of environmental sustainability. Our partnership with Energia will see the port using 100% green energy which will positively influence the port’s carbon footprint.”

Energia key account manager Aidan Brennan added: “The port plays a prominent role within local communities across Cork, as well as the broader regional and national economy. As a landmark infrastructure, its commitment to green energy serves as an example of best practice.”

The port has invested in photovoltaic solar power and has cut energy use by 33% in the decade up to 2030. It achieved ISO 50001 standard in 2019 for its energy management system, and is pioneering a plug-in shore facility for vessels at its new container terminal.

Photo (l-r): Aidan Brennan with John Logan and Henry Kingston of Port of Cork. (Pic: Darragh Kane)