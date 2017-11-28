Politicians Want To Fund RTE With Household Charge

28 Nov 2017 | 04.02 pm

The current TV licence funding model should be replaced by a household-based broadcasting charge collected by the Revenue Commissioners.

That’s the recommendation in a lengthy report from the Oireachtas Committee on Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

Through 2016, RTE employed 1,834 full-time equivalent employees. The average pay and pension remuneration was €77,470 per FTE.

The report’s recommendations include:

• Concessions which are presently available to social welfare recipients should be retained.

• A broadening of the applicability of the existing charging regime be expanded to capture every household consuming media regardless of the technology used. Such a new regime would incorporate all households and not just those in possession of a traditional TV set.

• Restoring the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection funding cap for RTÉ.

• Licence fee to be linked to Consumer Price Index.

• The introduction of retransmission fees and give RTÉ the capacity to negotiate with suitable platform providers.

Committee chair Hildegarde Naughton (pictured) commented: “The current funding model is not fit for purpose in today’s highly technological advanced society where TV sets are no longer the only source of media contact viewing. As emphasised by stakeholders, the Committee believes that it is imperative that realistic timeframes are set down to implement these recommendations.”

