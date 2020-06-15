Politicians Agree Programme For Government

15 Jun 2020 | 02.30 pm

Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party have agreed a programme for government, four months after the general election in February 2020.

Our Shared Future has more missions than a NASA museum, twelve in total, ranging from A Better Quality of Life for All to Reforming and Reimagining our Public Life.

Download Our Shared Future here.

Political observers expect that if party members ratify the agreeement then FF leader Micheal Martin (pictured) will be the sole nominee for Taoiseach by the three parties. That election is expected to occur by July 3.

Pix: RollingNews.ie