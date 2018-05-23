23 May 2018 | 07.24 am

Tech company Pointy has opened a new office on Amiens Street in Dublin and envisages hiring an additional 25 staff before the end of 2018.

The retailer-focused company was founded by Mark Cummins and Charles Bibby in 2014 to help stores attract more real-world footfall from online searches.

Pointy is a small box that plugs into a store’s barcode scanner. The box picks up product UPC codes and uses them to populate a website of the products sold in the shop. These pages are optimised for search engines so that when people search for products they can see when it’s available in a nearby store by scanning down the search results.

The new offices are located in the Victorian building at 102-103 Amiens Street in Dublin’s north inner city.

“We currently have 25 staff and expect to double headcount this year,” said Cummins, the company’s chief executive. “If things go very well we might hire even more than that, but we don’t want to be one of those companies that announces more positions than we actually have.

“It’s been wonderful to see the response from retailers. In Dublin, approximately one in every seven shops is using Pointy. In the US, there are retailers in every state Hawaii to Alaska using Pointy too.”

Cummins, who is from Dublin, met Essex man Charles Bibby while doing post-grad at Oxford University. The founders launched Pointy in the Canadian and UK markets in 2017 and raised $6m in Series A funding last year in a funding round led by Frontline Ventures.

Accumulated losses for operating firm Pomo Search Ltd doubled to €1.4m in 2016.

Photo: Pointy founders Mark Cummins (left) and Charles Bibby