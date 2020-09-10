Podcasts And Radio Surge In Age Of Covid

10 Sep 2020 | 10.32 am

There has been a surge in listenership figures for podcasts and digital radio streams since last March, according to a report from Core Research.

More than a third of Irish people have tried out new ways to listen to audio, including music streaming, digital radio or podcasts, with a million adults now listening to podcasts.

Half of those took to podcasts since March, and new listeners are more likely to be women. Radio streaming is up 30% in the period, and more than 600,000 people now have a subscription to Spotify.

The research sought to establish how listening habits changed as a result of people spending more time at home during the pandemic and trying out new audio technology.

Hannah-Louise Dunne (pictured), Head of Content Partnerships at Core, commented: “Consumers more open than ever to evolving their audio consumption, tuning into a diverse and eclectic range of podcast content to switch up their daily media consumption away from the 24-hour-news cycle.

“For Irish brands, this adoption and experimentation offers huge opportunity to reach engaged audiences across digital in creative and immersive ways. But as with every new content format, it can be difficult to know where to start.

“To address this challenge, we recommend considering the following three principles when answering this question in relation to your brand. Firstly, what is the opportunity to create original audio for your brand and does it fit within your existing content strategy?

“Secondly, is it wiser to consider partnering with an existing podcast? And if so, what shape should this take? And finally, what opportunities does the increased adoption and diverse range of podcast content offer to convert audiences for your brand?

Finally, whether creating your owned podcast content or partnering with an existing podcast, implementing a clear measurement framework ahead of beginning activity is key. Robust digital measurement can offer a view on impressions and reach. Podcast producers must work closely with agency teams to transparently share performance metrics and listenership figures.”

The research shows that while streaming services have challenged FM radio in recent years, listeners are embracing new ways to listen to radio. As a result, listenership has remained high, with 3.6 million people listening every week on standard radio or digital devices.

Digital streams increased by 33% since March on RTE stations, and while this declined slightly in July, numbers increased again recently as people returned from summer holidays and the news cycle focused on new political debates.

When it came to music streaming, with multiple platforms including Amazon, Deezer, Apple and Google, the research revealed that growth in Ireland has been led by Spotify. Close to 1.3 million people have used ad-funded Spotify in the past and 900,000 people have used Spotify premium, with approximately 640,000 of those being the actual subscriber with others in the household using the account.

Apple and Amazon were the other big winners, but Google Play and Soundcloud both took a much smaller market share, with 18% accessing Google Play while 16% used Soundcloud.

According to the research, 11.7% of people say they intend to listen to podcasts in the future. Comedy was most popular, while the second largest interest was society and culture, followed by politics and health-related topics. New listeners are more likely to be women, it seems, and 44% of new listeners are over 45.

The full findings of the Core Research report are available here.