Podcast Publisher Auddy Acquires Radio Wolfgang

09 Aug 2021 | 09.00 am

UK podcast publisher Auddy has acquired Radio Wolfgang, a producer of branded podcasts for Selfridges, Greenpeace and Primark.

Radio Wolfgang was founded by Colm Roche and George Lamb in 2016.

Its line-up of podcasts includes Science(ish), I like Films with Jonathan Ross, Estee Lalonde and Medium Brow.

Auddy claims to maximise monetisation from podcasts through a mixture of proprietary technology, systems and skill.

Auddy CEO Andrew Craissati said: “Given our own sales work in talking to brands and seeing their own sales initiatives we saw tremendous synergy and overlap between our respective interests in enterprise publishing i.e. providing podcast related solutions to branded organisations.”

Colm Roche added: “I’m incredibly proud of what our award-winning team has achieved and having grown an average of 100% each year since 2016, we wanted to be part of an operation that could sustain and build on our record.”