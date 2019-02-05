PMI Signals Service Sector Slowdown

05 Feb 2019 | 07.34 am

Activity growth among service providers slowed at the start of 2019 for the fourth successive month and was the weakest since May 2013.

According to the AIB Ireland Services PMI, the rate of expansion of new orders dipped to its slowest since October 2016.

The headline seasonally adjusted Business Activity Index posted 54.2 in January 2019, down from 56.3 in December and signalling the lowest reading in 68 months.

However, the PMI indicates that activity growth among service providers is still solid. Activity growth was registered across all four broad sectors and was fastest among Business Services companies.

At the sector level, Technology, Media & Telecoms (TMT) firms posted the fastest increase in overall new business.

The rate of job creation eased from December to a ten-month low. As was the case with new business, the TMT sector posted the strongest expansion in staffing levels.

The PMI survey reports that business confidence ticked up to its highest in three months. Close to 44% of panellists predict a rise in activity over the coming year with expectations of stronger customer demand, improved export orders and business investments cited as reasons to be optimistic.

Oliver Mangan (pictured), AIB Chief Economist, commented: “The AIB Services PMI signals a somewhat slower start to 2019 for the economy, after the robust rate of expansion recorded in the past number of years. It suggests that growth in the Irish economy is likely to slow this year, which is hardly surprising given the loss of momentum in the global economy in recent times.”

The Services PMI is compiled monthly by IHS Markit from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 service sector companies. The sectors covered include consumer (excluding retail), transport, information, communication, finance, insurance, real estate and business services.

The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP.