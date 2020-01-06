Services Sector Surge To End 2019

06 Jan 2020 | 09.52 am

The services sector enjoyed a strong end to 2019, with new business and total activity through December rising at their fastest rate in six months.

The latest AIB PMI survey of the Irish services sector saw the index climb to 55.9 in December, up from 53.7 the month before. However, the survey notes that the trend for 2019 as a whole (54.8) represents the weakest growth since 2012 (52.3).

The business activity index remained above the no-change mark of 50.0 in December, extending the current sequence of uninterrupted growth in services output that began in August 2012.

The financial services sector topped the table in terms of total activity growth at the end of 2019, while the technology, media and telecoms sector also recorded strong increases in activity.

In contrast, the travel, tourism and leisure segment registered a decline in December for the fifth time in eight months.

AIB’s services PMI for December also recorded the faster growth in new export business, although the increase was modest compared with total new work.

Job creation eased to a three-month low as 2019 closed out, while companies’ expectations for business activity over the coming year were the strongest in 17 months. A number of companies linked the improving confidence levels to reduced Brexit uncertainty.

Average input prices continued to rise at a strong overall rate in December, although it has eased slightly since November. Wages, fuel and utilities were the main sources of cost inflationary pressure at the end of 2019.

Commenting on the survey findings, AIB economist Oliver Mangan (pictured) said that the Irish services sector finished 2019 in very good shape, despite Brexit and weakening global growth challenges.

“Nonetheless, the rate of expansion in the services sector in 2019 as a whole, though impressive, was the slowest since 2012, indicating that external headwinds did dampen activity somewhat last year,” Mangan added.