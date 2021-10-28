PM Group Opens US Life Sciences Design Centre

28 Oct 2021 | 12.30 pm

Design, engineering and project management company PM Group has opened a new life sciences design centre in Philadelphia as part of its plan to expand in the United States.

The Tallaght-based firm, which is owned by its almost 3,500 employees, develops and delivers “complex projects for the world’s leading multinationals”, and the new office will focus on design solutions for life science clients in the mid-Atlantic region.

PM’s country president Allan Schouten said: “The opening of our Philadelphia office is a significant milestone in the strategic development of our global life science business. As with our offices in Boston and San Francisco, we are investing to build a leading life science centre to serve our clients in the US and internationally.”

PM Group’s turnover in 2020 was €345m, and clients include AbbVie, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Regeneron, Resilience, Sanofi, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Philadelphia operations manager Brendan O’Connell added: “The new office will provide our clients with the highest quality professional services in engineering, architecture, project management and technical consultancy.

“Our core life science leadership team is well established in Philadelphia. Together with support from our international network, we are already delivering projects for our clients in the US.”

The company is seeking new hires, with roles on offer in project management, engineering, architecture, commissioning and qualification, among others, and there are full details here.

Photo (l-r): Brendan O’Connell and PM Group colleagues Lauren Bubnis, Daryl Kern and Harry Segner.