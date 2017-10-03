Plynk To Create 40 Jobs In Dublin HQ

03 Oct 2017 | 12.15 pm

Money messaging app company Plynk is to fill 40 new positions at its Dublin head office, buoyed by a €25m Series A funding round and aimed at expanding the app into European, Middle East and African markets.

Plynk is looking to fill 40 roles in several departments within the next year. The positions include back-end software engineers, UX designers, mobile app developers and customer service representatives, to be based at its offices near Camden Street.

Plynk was co-founded in 2015 by Charles Dowd and Clive Foley to develop a consumer application enabling instant transfer of money among friends. Linked to users’ Facebook accounts, Plynk users can send money as a message to a single contact or in-group chats. Once a Plynk account is created, users receive a dedicated IBAN and virtual Mastercard for online payments.



Chief executive Charles Dowd commented: “Our growth plan from the start was simple: become a verb, in every European language. Following our successful raise of €25m this mission has only intensified. We plan to expand further into Europe, with eyes on Spain and Portugal next, and have every intention of becoming the de facto pan-European money messaging app.”

The venture uses a third-party payment platform regulated by the UK’s inancial Conduct Authority to operate throughout Europe. Plynk users create accounts similar to bank accounts, which can facilitate money transfers to and from other accounts, e-purchases, and so on. The accounts don’t offer credit cards or overdrafts.

“A person-to-person network has to be different to the other networks,” Dowd added. “People need to have control and full transparency of their money, and how and when the people they care about get that money. They need something that works like cash: instant transfer of the full amount. At the same time, it needs to be more secure and less cumbersome than cash.”

Plynk is using hiring agency Recruiters to fill the 40 jobs.

