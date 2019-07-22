Pluto Appoints Experiential Art Director

22 Jul 2019 | 01.51 pm

Boutique marketing agency Pluto has announced appointments the company’s the experiential and events departments.

Based in Clonskeagh, Pluto specialises in live brand experience, digital, design, event production and shopper marketing.

Cormac McCann (pictured) has joined from Epsilon as Experiential Art Director. McCann has almost a decade of agency experience and has picked up multiple awards along the way, including a Gold in the An Post Smart Awards 2018.

Jane Casey has been appointed Senior Digital & Social Manager. She has eight years of digital experience with Verve and Tinderpoint.

Pluto’s new Business Director is Anna McDonald, while Sheana Baker-Casey, formerly of Arnotts and IPG Mediabrands, is joining the Pluto Engage division of account manager. Another recent hire is US graphic designer and visual artist Lauren Smyth.

Pluto’s client roster includes Microsoft, Volkswagen Group, C&C, Unilever, Facebook, Dropbox and Brown Thomas.

Pluto Communications is owned by Colin and Fiona Culliton’s The Printed Image Group. In the latest filed accounts to October 2017, Pluto booked a net profit of €215,000. Period end trade debtors amounted to €735,000.