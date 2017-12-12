12 Dec 2017 | 08.50 am

Pluralsight, an online education company from Utah in the US, is to open its EMEA in Dublin early next year. The company said that the office will create 150 jobs in Dublin over the next three years.

The 150 jobs will cover a variety of roles, including sales, marketing, operations, finance and customer support.

Pluralsight offers online courses on the most popular programming languages, developer tools, software practices and application development platforms. It also provides companies with a software platform to assess the skills and competencies of their own staff.

Founded in 2004, Pluralsight’s clients include VMware, GameStop and AT&T. In 2017, the firm also announced partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe and Google.

Mike Featherstone will head up business operations at Pluralsight’s Dublin EMEA HQ. Featherstone, who is currently based at Pluralsight’s global headquarters in Utah, will relocate to Dublin in early 2018.

“We are thrilled that our new Dublin office allows us to be closer to our customers in Europe and beyond,” said Aaron Skonnard (pictured), co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “Dublin’s thriving tech community will allow us to build a strong team of high-calibre, multi-lingual talent. This will help enterprise leaders and professionals identify skills gaps and quickly acquire the skills needed to remain competitive and adapt to the rapid pace of technological change.”

John Dolan, VP global technical support at VMware, said that his company was thrilled to welcome Pluralsight to Dublin and expand on the joint work they’ve done for a number of years in Ireland.

“We know how crucial it is to invest in IT skills and support personal and professional development. Having Pluralsight here will enable us to stay ahead of the game when it comes to the latest advances,” he added.