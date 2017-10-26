26 Oct 2017 | 10.31 am

With children now accessing online games and networks more than ever, iKydz is a device designed to be an internet gatekeeper controlled by parents. The 2015 Dublin startup was co-founded by experienced entrepreneurs John Molloy (pictured) and Jason Sheehy. They subsequently brought Paul Van den Bergh, MD of Verde Environmental Group, on board as an investor and director.

Molloy (52) founded animal/food traceability firms Viatrace and e-blana before selling them to a US buyer a decade ago. Sheehy has more than 30 years’ experience as an IT consultant and also operated a number of Four Star Pizza franchises. Both entrepreneurs also run separate consultancy firms.

Designed as a plug-and-play box, iKydz connects to a home WiFi router and allows parents to manage children’s access to all online material, across any internet-connected device. It can block specific apps, apply age-based restrictions, set time limits for browsing and monitor usage data. A separate mobile-focused service extends parental controls to devices used outside the home.

Tamper Proof

“Ikydz is not a router and we are not an ISP. We simply provide parents with a second, secure WiFi network in their home,” Molloy explains. “A parent uses iKydz as the children’s default WiFi network to allow them access the internet. Parents continue to use their existing WiFi. Ikydz is tamper proof because if a child unplugs the unit they will have no internet access.”

The iKydz device costs €99 and the company has other revenue streams for mobile, telco and set-top-box manufacturers, based on opt-in monthly subscriptions. The founders work with a Chinese manufacturer to supply the hardware, while the software is developed and managed in-house.

“There were learnings in dealing with the Chinese manufacturers,” Molloy adds. “Initially we had to detail our specifications and then short-list a number of manufacturers. Ultimately, we had to visit the country a number of times before we signed off and started commercial production.”

The iKydz device was launched for retail in early 2017 and now has around 5,000 customers spread across 28 countries. The founders successfully crowdfunded €33,000 from more nearly 270 backers via a Kickstarter campaign. Molloy says that the fundraiser was hard work but helped validate a global market opportunity for iKydz.

The business has partnered with a number of educational re-sellers to help promote iKydz, including the Wriggle online store in Ireland. E-commerce sales are facilitated through iKydz’s website and the device is also stocked in Harvey Norman, Sam McCauley pharmacy chain, and other shops.

Thus far, the company’s principals have invested €450,000 into the business, which employs eight people. Molloy’s view is that the market for effective online access restriction is still in its infancy, not least because many parents aren’t clued in, believing that anti-virus products can keep their children safe online.

“Secondly, many rival offerings are passive solutions, in that they just allow a parent monitor their child’s activity, which can be bypassed by tech-savvy kids. Ikydz enables parents to control mobile phones and laptops individually and apply a host of pre-loaded features and restrictions.”

The responsibility for protecting children online lies with parents and not the internet service providers, says Molloy. “We would not let our children ride a bike without a helmet and yet most parents don’t talk to their children about online safety.”