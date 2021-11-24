Planning Toolkit For Gender-Balanced Leadership

24 Nov 2021 | 08.28 am

Enterprise Ireland has created what it calls the Level Project Action Planning Toolkit to help businesses develop gender-balanced leadership teams.

The Level Project aims to highlight to businesses that enhancing the gender balance of their senior teams can so all of these things and is part of the agency’s ‘Women in Business’ action plan.

Chief executive Leo Clancy said: “The toolkit is the result of the combined effort of people in our own organisation, with a huge amount of help and support from the 30% Club and the Balance for Better Business initiative.”

Minister Robert Troy (pictured) commented: “Gender balance at senior level is critical to organisational success and I want to encourage all Irish companies to look at how this toolkit can help them to achieve greater diversity and greater business success.”

International research which suggest that the benefits of greater gender balance in business include:

Increased ability to attract and retain talent

Greater creativity, innovation and openness

Better ability to gauge consumer interest and demand

Greater client and customer satisfaction

Enhanced company reputation

Increased profitability

Better performance on investments.

The toolkit can be accessed here.