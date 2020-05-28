Planning System Stays Open For Business

28 May 2020 | 11.20 am

On March 26, the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government confirmed that the planning and building control systems remain open for business despite the introduction of restrictions across society in light of the Covid-19 crisis.

On March 29, the government agreed, at the request of the Minister, to make an order to include public participation periods in the planning system for a period of three weeks. This period was further extended by the government for 19 additional days, up to and including 9 May 2020.

Extension of Time

The order added 42 days to the statutory time periods for processing planning applications under the Planning Acts. The statement from the minister outlined the way in which this will impact on the time taken to process planning applications:

If an application was lodged before 21 February 2020, the public participation phase is completed, and so a planning authority can make a decision within the extended deadline.

If an application was lodged after that date, but before 29 March 2020, the decision cannot be made until after 9 May 2020 to ensure that the public participation element has been completed.

If an application is lodged after 29 March 2020, it cannot be determined by the Planning Authority until after the expiration of the five-week period for public consultation, which now commences on 10 May 2020, so subject to the date on which an application is submitted, the earliest a decision could be made would be Monday 15 June 2020.

It was also decided that any public meetings associated with planning, or an appeal, will be deferred until the period of restricting the movement of the public has come to an end.

The minister said he wanted to ensure that the integrity of decision-making is upheld, and to ensure that planning for new development can continue. “Work will continue through these new restrictions so that the planning system is well placed to play its vital role in supporting the recovery,” he stated.

Planning Applications

Planning applications can continue to be made by post, and authorities can engage with applicants by electronic means, accepting submissions by post and electronic means. The extended time will also apply to planning appeals, which An Bord Pleanála will continue to receive by post.

It is likely that some staff in planning departments of local authorities could be redeployed to other departments in the coming weeks in order to better manage resources. This may cause a delay in the processing of planning applications, which could have implications for throughput of planning applications generally.

Conclusion

There has been a significant effort on the part of the government to ensure that the planning system can continue to operate despite the general shutdown of large sections of the economy. The measures which were ordered on March 29 in effect ensure that there is no immediate shutdown of the planning system.

Measures are not being introduced to freeze the system, but rather to extend time periods in legislation to ensure the planning system will continue to operate in the face of the crisis. The emphasis has been on ensuring that work continues, if it can be undertaken appropriately, and that the system is ready to react and support social and economic activity once the crisis has passed.

While it remains too early to consider whether there will be significant impacts on the functioning of the planning system from the current crisis, the emphasis placed by government on maintaining the integrity of the planning system is to be welcomed, and is an indication of the centrality of that system to ensuring economic development and societal progress.

