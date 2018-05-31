Planners Approve Cherrywood Town Centre

31 May 2018 | 11.34 am

Real estate developer Hines has received planning permission from Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for its 2.1 million square foot town centre development at Cherrywood.

The €1 billion mixed-use development will include 1,269 build-to-rent apartments, 585,000 sq. ft. of retail and office space as well as leisure space.

Hines said the approval paves the way for the commencement later this year of the largest urban development project in Ireland. Located between Cabinteely and Loughlinstown in South County Dublin, Cherrywood Town Centre will be constructed on an elevated site integrating the existing Luas stops of Cherrywood and Bride’s Glen.

The three-year project will provide 3,000 construction jobs. When completed, Cherrywood will provide housing for over 3,200 people, office accommodation for 2,300 and employment for an estimated l 2,500 retail and leisure workers.

The residential element of the Town Centre project is being developed in a joint venture agreement involving Hines and Dutch pension investor, APG Asset Management.

Brian Moran, Hines senior managing director, commented: “Today’s announcement comes as we complete construction of the first phase of our infrastructure development project at Cherrywood, which includes three parks, an all-weather multipurpose pitch, six tennis courts and a sports pavilion, 5.4 kilometres of roadways, pedestrian footpaths, cycle paths, greenways and over 3,000 trees.”

In addition to the Town Centre project, Hines has just submitted a new planning application for 146 apartments, situated at the junction of Bishops Street and Tullyvale Road, its first application outside of the Town Centre. The apartments will consist of 1 bed, 2 bed and 3 bed units built over four blocks.

Hines also recently submitted a separate planning application for the first new school within the Cherrywood development. The Primary School at Tully Park is designed to accommodate up to 700 primary pupils in 24 classrooms.

Photo: CGI rendering of Cherrywood Town Centre