Planet Woman Champions Gender Diversity

11 May 2018 | 07.33 am

Planet Woman Academy, organised by Norah Casey (pictured) is taking place today at the RDS Concert Hall in Dublin. The keynote speaker is Lynne Franks, the inspiration for Absolutely Fabulous character Edina Monsoon.

Casey’s event will recognise examples of best practice, impact, innovation and individual achievement in the area of gender equality through Gender Diversity Champion Awards, presented to companies and leaders who showed commitment and motivation in driving the diversity agenda.

“Planet Woman has always recognised those organisations and individuals who have led the way in gender diversity and now we would like also to reward them,” said Casey.

“Through highlighting good practice and positive role models, this is our contribution to the acceleration of gender diversity and the advancement of more women in leadership and ultimately to the boards of more organisations.

“Global companies with gender balance consistently outperform their competitors and yet unleashing the power of women remains one of the biggest challenges for businesses. This isn’t an issue for women alone and it’s time we stood shoulder to shoulder with men to resolve it.”