Plan For The Future With McCarthy Insurance Group

26 Jul 2021 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

Established in Fermoy in 1952, McCarthy Insurance Group (MIG) has grown to be one of the country’s largest Irish-owned Insurance Brokerages. MIG insures everything from a mobile home in Ballybunion to a manufacturing plant in Sandyford. SME solutions are actually our speciality!

Our numbers speak for themselves. We have over 100,000 customers, 16 branches, 150 product providers, 200 friendly, experienced staff, and 24/7/365 Personal and Business Emergency Assistance. In addition, MIG Associates provide Legal Advice, Counselling Services and a host of Helplines.

We work with our clients and prospective clients to fully understand your needs and objectives and suggest the best solutions for you. Whether you are starting your first or your fifteenth business outlet, you can count on us for impartial and expert advice. We are real people and we listen and advise with real solutions.

Brexit has been a huge challenge for the insurance industry, with numerous UK firms deciding to no longer cover businesses in Ireland. However, MIG has built up a great reputation with insurers in Ireland in Europe and holds agencies with over 150 insurers and MGAs. There has also been contraction in the Irish Intermediary market in the past few years. However MIG is more interested in expanding its own network, with recent acquisitions in Kinsale, Listowel, Cahersiveen and Newcastlewest.

According to Paul Kavanagh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director: “Our clients want advice and personal service. “When they have a problem or a claim, they trust us to deliver on our promise when they need us most.”

Charles McCarthy Insurances Ltd, t/a McCarthy Insurance Group, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland