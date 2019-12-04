Placements Sought For Accounting Apprentices

04 Dec 2019 | 03.04 pm

Accounting Technicians Ireland is seeking companies in Dublin to join in their apprenticeship scheme scheduled to begin in January 2020.

The apprenticeship is an ‘earn-as-you-learn’, work-based study programme with tuition costs fully covered, and offers a practical route to a career in accountancy during which employers nurture participants who have the potential to become professional accounting technicians.

Employers pay apprentices the national minimum wage (€19,000 per annum) and give three week’s paid study leave per year, which includes exam dates, during the two-year programme.

It begins on January 14, and ATI is inviting Dublin employers interested in recruiting for the programme to get in contact as soon as possible. There are 40 places available on the scheme.

Large accountancy firms such as Grant Thornton and BDO, smaller high street practices as well as organisations in industry and the public sector have all embraced the programme, for which ATI screens applicants before referring them for interview.

The National Gallery, for example, took on apprentice Katie Haverty through the scheme, and head of finance Mary Leane describes it as “fantastic, with quality of training second to none”.

Mary Leane commented: “We are taking on another new apprentice in January and are more than happy to do so. I’ve often come across graduates who aren’t able to put theory into practice after they qualified, but this course enables the student to apply what they have learned straight away, which makes the academic side easier for them.

“I would highly recommend the course to any employer, especially as there are no recruitment or course fees involved.”

The apprentices work four days each week, attending lectures one day a week, on a Tuesday, at ATI’s Academy. The programme leads to a Level 6 QQI Advanced Certificate in Accounting and successful graduates may then progress to a full accountancy qualification with Chartered Accountants Ireland or one of the other professional accountancy bodies.

Employers in Dublin who are interested should contact ATI at 01 6498191 or emeilapprenticeship@accountingtechniciansireland.ie.

Photo: Mary Leane (left) with Katie Haverty. (Pix: Fintan Clarke)