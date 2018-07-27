Pizza Maker Heads South To Avoid Brexit

27 Jul 2018 | 03.42 pm

A Northern Ireland pizza maker is building a new factory in Co.Cavan to ensure that it can access EU markets after Brexit.

Crust & Crumb, a manufacturer of chilled pizzas, pizza bases and flat breads, has announced plans to build a new factory in Ballyconnell.

The company says the investment cost is €5 million, and the project is being part funded by Enterprise Ireland.

The company intends targeting the growing chilled pizza market in mainland EU countries, and says circa. 80 new jobs will be created.

Parent company Crust and Crumb Bakery Limited (NI) has been in operation since 2011 and operates two plants in Derrylyn, Co. Fermanagh, in Northern Ireland.

The company increased gross profit by 140% to £2.6m in the year to June 2017. Operating profit was £1.33m compared with £376,000 the year before. Net profit for 2016/17 was £1,142,000, and year-end net worth was £1.7m. Total liabilities in June 2017 amounted to £1.94m.

Products manufactured includes ranges of chilled pizzas of various shapes and sizes, generally as Retailer Luxury Private Label, with the use of novel bases such as pea flour bases to satisfy demand for low-carb, high protein pizzas for the likes of the Muscle Food brand.

Crust & Crumb’s Mark McCaffrey commented: “This investment was necessary for the company’s Brexit strategy and without Enterprise Ireland financial support this expansion could not have happened.

“We are hoping to have the factory operational by December 2018. Since announcing this expansion, we have been able to attain €6m orders by having a presence in Europe. This project is paramount to our survival after Brexit.”

Enterprise Ireland’s Kevin Buckley said: “This announcement is the second of the new Food FDI projects secured for Ireland by Enterprise Ireland in recent weeks and the fifth so far in 2018, bringing over €300 million of new investment into regional locations. We are committed to working with Crust & Crumb to support this partnership.”

Photo (l-r): Kevin Buckley, minister Heather Humphreys, Jill Griffith of Crust & Crumb, and Mark McCaffrey. (Pic: Lorraine Teevan)