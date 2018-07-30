Piranha Bar Pops Up With RTE Series

30 Jul 2018 | 03.36 pm

RTEjr, the RTE children’s channel, has premiered a new pre-school series called Mya Go, made by Irish animation studio Piranha Bar.

There are 104 five-minute episodes in the series developed by Alan Foley, whose daughter Mya was the inspiration behind the show.

The series follows the adventures of bubbly young five-year-old Mya, played by Aoibhinn McAuley. Set in the sunny town of Everyday, Mya Go lives with the Go family and introduces a kaleidoscope of characters including Tommy Stop, Ruby Make, Betty Cone, Miss Coach, Billy Win, Skipper McKipper, Mamma Make, Granma Go and Sophie Play.

It goes on air each day at 7.40am and 11.30am, and includes Foley’s other daughter Melissa as the voice of Sammy Go and Emily Share. The narrator’s voice is provided by actor Pat O’Regan.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the initial response to Mya Go,” said Foley. “The project is a joint venture between Dear Will, Piranha Bar and Motion Pictures Entertainment from Catalan Spain.

“We also received support from RTÉjr in order to make the series. The project would also not have been possible without the backing of Dearbhla Regan from Screen Ireland, Pauline McNamara from RTÉjr, and the BAI.’’

RTE director general Dee Forbes added: “Mya Go is bringing a wonderful splash of fun and colour to RTÉjr this summer and is a central part of our output on the channel. The quality of this production by Piranha Bar again highlights the best-in-class animation that we produce in Ireland.”

And there’s even the T-shirt. Before the Mya Go idea was brought to life in the series, Foley’s wife Catherine Cunningham produced a series of fun T-shirts based on Alan’s designs and featuring an early version of Mya Go.

The studio has a Mya Go showreel on Vimeo: