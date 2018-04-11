11 Apr 2018 | 12.06 pm

Waterford mumpreneur Irene Queally found that there’s an appetite for chilled baby food products. What began as a project for her own family has developed into Pip & Pear, which launched in 2015.

The startup sells a range of 12 baby food products, variously using pureed fruit, vegetables, rice, fish and meat. The products are aimed at children aged from five months to three years and are grouped into four age categories.

Having picked up several food awards, Pip & Pear products are now stocked in Aldi and SuperValu outlets around Ireland. Aldi was an early enthusiast and last year Irene agreed a deal to produce 12 products for Aldi under its own Mamia brand. Her venture now directly employs four people and is hiring for a fifth, while 12 more people are involved in product production.

Irene worked in fashion and retail for several years, before opening a café in Waterford city with her husband Bill Fitzgerald in 2013, a business that they also operate.

How did the Pip & Pear idea take shape?

When I had my second child I saw a gap in the market for chilled, nutritious and tasty baby food, which offered time-pressed parents a guilt-free alternative to home cooking, as opposed to the long-shelf-life products that were the only other choice in the market. These pouches and jars of food didn’t look or taste anything like the baby food I was cooking at home.

I began in summer 2014 by making small batches in the kitchen of our restaurant, No.9 Barronstrand Street. I worked late at night when the restaurant was closed, refining my recipes. It was a huge hit with customers and soon we had a dedicated baby food menu, with people were coming from all over the south-east to stock up.

We then entered the 2014 Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards, and to our delight we swept the boards, winning gold, silver and bronze medals. With the quality of our products validated, we made the decision to bring a full range of products to the market.

What challenges did you face at the outset?

Pip & Pear is a chilled range, so is very different to the ambient jars and pouches. Our range is merchandised in the dairy fridge, next to the children’s yoghurts, and this was certainly a barrier to entry when we first launched.

Through in-store tastings, we were able to meet our customers and educate them about the differences between our natural, short-life baby food and products that hold a shelf life of 12 months or more. These tastings ensured that parents tasted the dishes, saw the range and spread the word.

We also carried out a lot of research, and Bord Bia were amazing in helping us with that. We also work the Small Firms Association and our Local Enterprise Office. At different stages of our developing business, they have offered essential support, research and training.

How did you organise production and branding?

Production is carried out by a related company so that we can ensure the best quality standards and scalability for our business. Our branding took time. I toyed with different ideas around the brand name and Pip & Pear really stuck with us. The idea is to use the transformation from pip to pear as a metaphor of birth and life. As well as this, the fruit has connotations of being natural and healthy.

Our brand values are core to the entire business. We offer a quality range in a sustainable way and pride ourselves in being friendly, helpful and relatable. This is shown in how we communicate to our customers, online followers and also in our business relations.

How much do Pip & Pear products cost?

Our stage one products retail at €1.89, stage two at €2.19 and stage three €2.69. Our toddler range is €2.99. Market research suggested that Pip & Pear would be viewed as a premium product and that it should be targeted at a specific customer base. However, when the range was made available nationwide at an affordable price, it reaffirmed our initial view that all parents want to feed their baby with the best products.

What strategies work best to secure listings with Aldi and SuperValu?

Put yourself in a position to meet buyers through networking. Also, be sure to understand your market – do the research and know your business figures inside out. Offer something innovative, and be patient with the process, as it takes time.

Is social media important for your marketing strategy?

Social media is our strongest connection to our customers. We focus on Facebook and Instagram, as we know this is where our mums spend a little time in the evenings. We target this demographic and create and share content that is helpful, relatable and humorous.

When we were asked by Aldi to create 12 new products, we thought it would be tricky but soon realised how much fun it would be. During the development phase, we asked on our Facebook page about the favourite dishes mums prepare for their little ones. The insight from this simple question was terrific.

What were the main challenges you have faced?

Introducing a new and innovative concept and category into the baby food market in the dairy food space was a big challenge. You may have a wonderful new idea that you feel will be in demand, but you will face problems unless it is widely available and understood by the decision-makers in supermarkets.

We had gain trust and establish ourselves in the market. Consecutive wins in the Blas na hEireann awards helped smooth our journey into the market, as did other wins in the Bord Bia Food and Drink Awards. These accolades can position and connect you among global food brands, and this is something that we take great pride in.