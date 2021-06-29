Pinsent Masons To Cut Carbon Footprint In Half

29 Jun 2021 | 02.18 pm

Multinational law firm Pinsent Masons has set a climate change target to cut its absolute carbon emissions by a minimum of 50% by 2030, and also to use only renewable electricity in its global estate by that year.

The firm’s Irish, British and French operations already buy all electricity used from renewable sources, and its latest targets are among the first law firm targets to be verified by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), commit to reducing absolute global greenhouse gas emissions by FY2030, from a base year of FY2019.

Managing partner John Cleland said: “As a firm that advises on ground-breaking low-carbon projects and supports clients as they navigate sustainability and climate concerns, implementing our own science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement was a natural next step for us.

“We recognise that operating a 26-office global network with a 3,600 workforce has significant environmental implications and want to implement real, tangible changes that have a positive impact. We are proud of the progress we have made to date, but we know we cannot become complacent and remain committed to playing our part in mitigating climate risk. This helps us focus us efforts in order to achieve this.”

Dublin office head Gayle Bowen (pictured) added: “We are incredibly proud to be leading the way among law firms by setting science-based targets. Climate change and sustainability goals are a priority now more than ever, for us and for our clients.

“A number of partners from our Dublin office sit on the firm’s multidisciplinary Climate Change Advisory Team and advise clients across all sectors on the full range of climate and sustainability-related matters affecting their businesses. With this statement today, we are showing how we truly are a purpose-led firm,” said Bowen.