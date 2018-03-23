Pinsent Masons Moves Into Windmill Lane

23 Mar 2018 | 10.27 am

International law firm Pinsent Masons has opened new offices at Windmill Lane in the South Docks district of Dublin and has appointed Ann Henry as a partner in its intellectual property division as it expands its all-Ireland capability.

Henry was previously with Philip Lee, where she was an IP and commercial litigation specialist handling disputes for energy, financial, pharmaceutical and technology companies.

She joins Gayle Bowen, Andreas Carney and Dennis Agnew, the founding partner team in Dublin, which has a strategic focus on the technology and financial services sectors.

Senior partner Richard Foley said: “Our vision is to be recognised as an international market leader in our global sectors. In Dublin, we’re building a strong team specialised in the financial services and technology sectors, which embraces and shares our innovative approach to delivering legal services in the work we do for clients.”

His colleague David Isaac, who heads the firm’s advanced manufacturing and technology sector, commented: “Ann is a skilled strategic litigator whose expertise in data and IP law is an excellent addition to our sector offering in Ireland. Working closely with our international IP and TMT teams, her appointment bolsters our ability to support our clients particularly on complex disputes and the changing regulatory landscape.”

Pinsent Masons is a Global 100 law firm specialising particularly in the energy, infrastructure, financial services, real estate and advanced manufacturing and technology sectors. The firm employs nearly 3,000 people worldwide, including around 1,500 lawyers and 400 partners. The firm is headquartered in London and had revenues of €486m in 2016-2017.

Photo: Richard Foley and Ann Henry at the new Pinsent Masons office in Dublin. (Pic: Mark Harrison)