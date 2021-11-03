Pinsent Masons Makes Two Lateral Hires

03 Nov 2021 | 08.36 am

Neil Keenan and Gerry Beausang are to join law firm Pinsent Masons as partners, moving from Byrne Wallace where Keenan heads the corporate team and Beausang leads capital markets.

They will operate from the firm’s Dublin office as part of its transactional services group, with a particular focus on energy, financial services and technology, science, and industry.

According to Pinsent Masons, the duo “bring with them significant combined experience in advising on complex cross-border and domestic transactions including mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital investments, equity fundraising, corporate re-organisations, and restructurings”.

Transactional services global head Hammad Akhtar said: “We are known for the quality of service and advice we provide, and we achieve this through taking an innovative approach and not being scared to do things differently.

“Neil and Gerry align perfectly with this and we will be further growing the team around them as we expand our corporate capabilities in Dublin. This will enable us to better support our existing clients and work with new clients both in Ireland and internationally.”

Dennis Agnew, who head up the M&A unit in Dublin, commented: “We are delighted to add two partners of the calibre, experience and market reputation of Neil and Gerry to our team. We have been enjoying strong growth in deal activity and Neil and Gerry will further enhance our offering to our clients.”