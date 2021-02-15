Pinergy Adapts Tariffs To Smart Meters

15 Feb 2021 | 09.30 am

Pinergy is taking advantage of new smart electricity meters being rolled out by introducing tariffs beyond the usual Day/Night.

ESB Networks plans to have 2.25m smart meters installed in Irish households by 2024. To date, 240,000 households have had smart meters installed and these homes will have their Smart Meter Services switched on at the end of this month.

For homes with smart meters, Pinergy has introduced a Work from Home plan, a Family Time plan, and a Drive Time plan for individuals looking to charge their electric vehicles overnight.

The plans centre on electricity consumption at particular times of the day. For example, the ‘Work from Home’ plan offers a 30% discount Mon-Fri from 9am to 5pm. Pinergy Lifestyle plans are integrated with a company app.

Chief executive Enda Gunnell (pictured) stated: “We have significant experience in Smart Metering over the last number of years, and we want to bring these insights and experiences to the under-served residential bill pay market.”

“With children home more often and parents having to deal with higher energy consumption, we wanted to be able to offer families a way of making habitual changes so that they can adapt to a more sustainable energy future in the home and allow them to see the true impact of their energy behaviours, and adjust them accordingly.”

During 2020 Pinergy says energy consumption in family homes rise between 4% and 14% year on year and the company expects that with rolling lockdowns over the coming months, this trend is likely to continue.