Pilz Opens Cork Software Centre

09 Mar 2018 | 04.13 pm

Pilz, a leading global automation technology company that has been active in Ireland for 20 years, has opened a new software development centre in Cork.

The new three storey 2,500 square metre facility doubles the size of the Pilz campus in the Cork Business and Technology Park on Model Farm Road. The expansion, with a stated investment cost of €7.4 million, has been part-funded by Irish taxpayers through undisclosed IDA Ireland grants.

The Cork centre currently employs 125 people in software research and development and plans to increase the staff complement by 70 over the next five years.

Engineering tools used to plan, design, programme and visualise Pilz automation control systems globally are conceived and developed in Cork.

At the official opening, Pilz showcased some of the company’s innovations related to automation in the cloud, human-robot collaboration, and the use of Augmented Reality in both training and the development and support of automated systems.

John McAuliffe, managing director of Pilz Ireland, commented: “Global spending on IoT is set to reach $1.29 trillion by 2020, but this is dependent on the implementation of clear Industry 4.0 strategies.

“Pilz is actively involved in formulating uniform standards for Industry 4.0. Our systems ensure workers, plants and machinery stay connected, productive and safe. This is becoming more critical as levels of automation increase to achieve agility and productivity in manufacturing.”

Pilz is a German family business that employs 2,200 staff in 40 subsidiaries and branches around the world. The company’s products include sensor technology, electronic monitoring relays, safety relays, configurable and programmable control systems, automation solutions with motion control, systems for industrial communication as well as visualisation solutions and operator terminals.

The attendance at the opening included foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney and Renate Pilz, the company’s recently retired President, along with daughter Susanne Kunschert and son Thomas Pilz, who are now in charge of the management board.

Photo: Renate Pilz (centre) with Susanne Kunschert and Thomas Pilz. (Pic: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision)