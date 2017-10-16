Pieta House To Gain From PFH Partnership

16 Oct 2017 | 08.46 am

Suicide prevention organisation Pieta House has teamed up with PFH Technology Group in a new drive to raise funds for the charity, using the tech company’s ITQuickQuotes procurement brand.

The National Office for Suicide Prevention annual report for 2016 says there were 399 suicides last year. This figure far exceeds the numbers killed on the roads, which came to 186 in 2016.

PFH chief executive Paul Callaghan said: “The aim of the campaign is not only to provide financial support but also to raise awareness of the services and free counselling offered by Pieta House. We’ve glad to be able to provide a significant donation to help those in suicidal crisis, those who self-harm and people bereaved by suicide.”

Darren Sexton, who is ITQuickQuotes.ie lead, added: “There will be a donation of €5 to Pieta House for every quote requested from ITQuickQuotes.ie. until the end of this year. This gives our customers and the business community an opportunity to help increase the amount of financial aid we can provide, and all funding is provided by ITQuickQuotes.ie so there is no cost to any organisation requesting a quote. We pay on their behalf.”

Chief clinical officer Cindy O’Connor said: “This partnership will not only raise money to help prevent suicide and self-harm, but will help to promote the awareness of our services. We are incredibly thankful to be able to work with ITQuickQuotes.ie and PFH to help get our message out there.

“Our partnership with ITQuickQuotes.ie shows that PFH is willing to promote the fact that the company is not only interested in social matters but is also willing to act.”

Photo: Paual O’Callaghan with Cindy O’Connor. (Pic: Colm Mahady / Fennell Photography)