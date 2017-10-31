How To Access European Tender Opportunities

31 Oct 2017 | 09.50 am

A new online business tool has been launched which could be a boon to SMEs seeking opportunities in public procurement across Europe, a service designed to provide easy access to billions of euros worth of new tenders and help in submitting tender documents.

The Tenderio tool has been developed by Pedal Consulting and supplies information on around 1,500 new tenders announced in Europe each day. SMEs can access this information using a simple search function that selects the live tender opportunities most suited to a firm’s particular business needs and expertise.

It also provides members with access to 40 consultancies in Europe which can provide the help many firms will need to bid successfully for tenders in their own country and others. Tenderio also identifies possible partners for members, which generally increases their success rate when bidding. There’s a free service open to all and also a premium package with enhanced services.

Pedal managing director Robert Miskuf (pictured) said: “All SMEs that want improved access to the millions of Euros of public funding available every year should visit the site, join and start searching the world for new business. It’s all out there, and with Tenderio’s help many more SMEs will be able take advantage of business opportunities from across Europe.”

Coordinated by Pedal Consulting, Tenderio involves several partners including Estonian management consultancy Civitta, Q-Plan International Advisory from Greece, Portuguese marketing and communication company Loba, and research dissemination agency Insight Publishers in the UK.

All members are able to:

Search for tenders in their specified market area across Europe

Ask Tenderio for help through the online help-desk

Receive introductions to potential partners to increase success rates

Receive introductions to carefully selected consultancies experienced in bidding for tenders, helping with tender writing, translation and dealing with bureaucracy

Get access to country-specific guidelines on public procurement to make bidding that much easier

Benchmark their company against successful bidders in their sector to align to best practice

Access national training sessions

Find business-to-procurer days and matchmaking opportunities

Get tailored coaching and mentoring services

Join a ‘bidding laboratory’

Participate in e-conferences and webinars on how to win a tender abroad

Get a weekly tender digest

The company received EU public funding to the tune of €250,000 to develop the Tenderio tool, from the Programme for Competitiveness of Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.