Pianist Crowdfunds Debut Album

09 Feb 2018 | 02.12 pm

An album of classic and contemporary piano pieces released this week by Dublin concert pianist Máire Carroll.had its production costs financed entirely through a crowdfunding drive.

Making the album was financed via Fundit.ie, an arts-centred crowdfunding platform. The pianist raised €10,465 from 94 funders, allowing her to record, mix. master and duplicate CDs, as well as covering such costs as graphic design, promotional material and launch costs.

As well as offering various rewards ranging from a digital download of the album through concert tickets and piano lessons, Carroll published a blog throughout the recording process which allowed her supporters to follow the project’s progress.

Roads features classic and contemporary piano works such as film music and rhythmical and jazz-influenced tracks. The CD includes ‘2016.1 — Two 1916 Pieces’, a newly-commissioned work by Irish composer Sebastian Adams which commemorates the children who died in the 1916 Easter Rising. This piece resulted from a collaboration between Carroll and Adams, and was inspired by one of the stories in Joe Duffy’s book Children of the Rising.

Carroll (pictured) said: “I wanted to put together a selection of utterly different piano pieces that l hope will surprise and delight fans of piano music. So the album is a mix of much loved classic piano pieces by well-known composers, like Bach and Rodgers and Hammerstein, and edgier contemporary compositions that speak to me as an Irish female pianist.

“Crowdfunding for the album was a unique way for me to reach new audiences. To have people supporting me in Canada, New Zealand and Norway was incredible. l was very keen for my funders to get to see the behind the scenes aspect of the making of Roads. One of my favourite interactions was the blog which announced a track on the album and included a Q&A interview about the composer and why l was including the piece.”

Roads can be purchased for €10 here.