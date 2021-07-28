PhysioShop Expands Online Product Range

28 Jul 2021 | 12.38 pm

Online physiotherapy outlet PhysioShop.ie plans to expand its existing range of products to cater for the new working reality of widespread home working.

Launched by chartered physiotherapist Shane Hennessy (pictured) during the pandemic, when people were unable to attend physio sessions in person, the site makes physiotherapist-recommended products more accessible to the general public.

The business now employs three people and Hennessy expects to double the number in the next year. He plans to further develop the range of own-brand physio products and partner with pharmacies, clinics and gyms.

Hennessy said: “The main aim is to make physiotherapy-related products available to the general public, those that physios often recommend to their patients.

“The products will also help office workers, those who are now working remotely. They will also help people who are exercising at different levels or simply those who are getting pains and aches, day-to-day.

“A lot of people who are now working from home are experiencing neck and back issues and they are particularly finding the products a great help. We have got great feedback from sports people also who are using our recovery equipment.

“We hope to educate people to become more informed about common causes of pain and injuries and to understand more about how to maintain a healthy and active life.”

PhysioShop has developed ‘recovery bundles’ of products, assembled by Hennessy to help people recover from various specific injuries, and an app is available which is physio-specific and allows people to manage their exercise rehab and physio from home. The two bundles on offer cost €50 or €160 at their present discounted price.

Hennessy also runs a physiotherapy and sports injury clinic in Ballincollig, Co Cork.