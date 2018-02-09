09 Feb 2018 | 12.25 pm

Cork Business Association (CBA) has appointed Philip Gillivan as its new president for a two-year term. The publican takes over the CBA reins from Pat O’Connell, following his successful tenure as president.

CBA is a non-profit group that represents the interests of around 200 businesses in Cork. It celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2017.

Gillivan’s appointment as new CBA president was announced at the group’s AGM, which was held recently in Cork. Gillivan is proprietor The Shelbourne Bar on Cork’s McCurtain Street.

Outgoing president Pat O’Connell played a part in restructuring the CBA into committees that focus on specific areas, such as retail, tourism and security. O’Connell said that he will continue to play an active role in the association and will be one of its representatives on the Cork City Centre Partnership during 2018.

Gillivan said that it was an exciting time for Cork but one that was not without challenges. “Business overall is improving, with an increasing level of investment, specifically in terms of new development projects as can be measured in the number of cranes visible in the city’s skyline.

“We will continue to work with Cork City Council and other stakeholders on issues facing our members, including infrastructure, parking, flood defences, rates, security, [the] marketing of Cork and the improvement of our public realm,” Gillivan added.

Commenting on the appointment, Lawrence Owens, CEO of Cork Business Association, complimented Gillivan’s business skills. “Philip is a proven entrepreneur with a strong commercial background and I am confident he will bring new progressive and dynamic thinking to the organisation.”

Photo: New Cork Business Association president Philip Gillivan (right), with outgoing president Pat O’Connell