Philanthropy Award For Bord Gais Energy

15 Feb 2018 | 02.12 pm

Bord Gáis Energy has been named Corporate Philanthropist of the Year in the Community Foundation for Ireland’s annual awards scheme.

BGE won the award for providing funding of €1.2m to Focus Ireland to help with the prevention of family homelessness

Magazine publisher Norah Casey was selected as National Philanthropist of the Year for her support of The Irish Hospice Foundation, Women’s Aid and Make A Wish Ireland.

Previous award winners include Maurice Healy, Carmel and Martin Naughton, Brendan O’Carroll, Keith Duffy, Chuck Feeney’s Atlantic Philanthropies, Diageo, Vodafone Foundation, Mark FitzGerald and Declan Ryan.

CEO Tina Roche commented: “Since we began the awards a decade ago, 30 philanthropic individuals, families, trusts and foundations and corporates have been recognised for their impactful and strategic giving.

“We all know Irish people are generous but we have so much more to do to develop strategic and planning giving in this country. We have promoted philanthropy for almost 20 years and are really witnessing the emergence of families and entrepreneurs who want advice on how best to give but also how to do it with the highest levels of governance.”

Roche added: “Philanthropy is from both the head and the heart; it is truly planned giving. It focuses on results, on the longer term and on the sustainable. We hope that these winners will inspire others to come forward and adopt a more strategic and sustained approach to giving.”

Mark Prentice, Managing Director (Interim), Bord Gáis Energy, commented: “As a business, our partnership with Focus Ireland over the last three years has not only provided financial support but also practical support through staff volunteering that continues to help alleviate family homelessness. We are incredibly proud to support such a worthy cause and it’s great to see our entire team embrace such an important partnership.”

CFI also presented The Brian Wilson award for services to philanthropy to John and Bernie Gallagher for their support of the Aspire Scholarship programme in UCD. The award winners each receive an award designed by Ronan Halpin.

Photo: Tina Roche (centre) with Norah Casey and Mark Prentice. (Pix: Jason Clarke)