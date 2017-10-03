Phil Hogan’s Views On The Brexit Talks

03 Oct 2017 | 04.58 pm

Dublin-based law firm Matheson has released a video interview with European Commissioner Phil Hogan in which the Irish official answers questions on a raft of matters including the progress of Brexit negotiations; EU-US relations; Ireland’s border with the UK; and the possible shape of future trading relations between the EU and the UK, including his views on Britain and the customs union after Brexit.

The interview with Hogan was conducted by managing partner Michael Jackson and partner Liz Grace as part of Matheson’s ‘Beyond Brexit’ video series. It came after British prime minister Teresa May’s speech in Florence on Brexit and other concerns. Various interview sections are available at these links:

Michael Jackson gives his views in a second interview in which he is questioned by Liz Grace, sharing Matheson’s views and thinking on key Brexit-related issues facing Irish and international businesses operating in Europe.

Michael Jackson commented: “There are many nuances, legal questions and business issues arising from Brexit. Freedom of access to EU markets and free movement for international talent are two of the key concerns which are raised by companies with which we interact. Ireland’s continued commitment to membership of the EU provides certainty in relation to these issues.

“Ireland also provides certainty with regard to its legal, regulatory and taxation environment. As a result, many international businesses have identified Ireland as a location that can play an important role managing the disruption to their business models as a result of Brexit. While many other jurisdictions have adopted a predatory approach to UK-based business, the measured, partnership-based approach which Ireland has adopted reflects its maturity as a location of substance for internationally focused businesses.

“At Matheson, we are committed to supporting our clients in their preparations for Brexit. We are currently advising on a wide range of Brexit-related matters, as businesses from various sectors consider their options for continued access to EU markets.”

Brexit Forum

Matheson maintains a substantial Brexit Forum on its corporate website, in which its views and thinking on a wide range of issues and concerns can be found. Its Brexit Advisory Group provides Irish legal expertise and insight for businesses preparing for the UK’s exit from the European Union.

The law firm is also running a series of Brexit events as part of its Leadership Series, and recently hosted an event where the speakers (pictured above) included former British Treasury Secretary Nicholas Macpherson and foreign minister Simon Coveney.

Lord Macpherson said: “Brexit has huge implications for the UK and Ireland. There is still considerable uncertainty about the ultimate destination, and how the UK will get from here to there. Brexit is going to happen and so it’s more important than ever that the EU, Ireland and UK work together to minimise the potential damage to trade and living standards.”

Photo: Commissioner Phil Hogan (centre) with Michael Jackson and Liz Grace. (Pic: John Sheehan)