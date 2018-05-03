Pharmapod Raises €2m From Canadian Pharmacists

03 May 2018 | 09.30 am

Irish software company Pharmapod has raised nearly €2m in investment from the Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA).

The investment comes after Pharmapod recently won a tender to implement its medication error reporting system across some 4,300 pharmacies in Ontario, representing 45% of Canada’s pharmacies. CRO filings suggest that at least some of the €2m raised is in the form of loan capital.

Founded by former pharmacy regulator Leonora O’Brien (pictured) in 2012, Pharmapod has developed cloud-based software that enables pharmacists to record and report adverse drug effects to their peers. The Irish firm operates offices in Dublin, the UK and Canada. It currently employs 16 people and plans to expand this to nearly 50 over the next two years.

The CPhA investment will be used to help Pharmapod tap into the hospital and care home sectors with its software services. The organisation will also be represented on Pharmapod’s board of directors.

“Medication errors are a huge problem across the entire healthcare system, not just pharmacy,” said Leonora O’Brien. “In Ireland, for example, medication errors are responsible for around 25% of litigation cases against GPs.

“Between 5% and 8% of all hospital admissions are due to medication errors, and these are preventable. Medication errors also increase the length of stay in hospital. Addressed effectively, costs can be significantly reduced for the HSE and the public.”

Alistair Bursey, chair of the Canadian Pharmacists Association, said that the group was very pleased to announce the Pharmapod partnership, before noting that the Irish company “is recognised as a world leader in patient safety”.

Pharmapod’s most recent account filings are for 2016, when it booked a loss of €600,000, bringing accumulated losses to €1.8m.

Equity funding in December 2016 amounted to €760,000. Three allotments in 2017 raised an additional €300,000, with €200,000 coming from Howth pharmacist Paddy Digan and his family, who previously invested €100,000.