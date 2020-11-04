PFH Technology Awarded Government Contract

04 Nov 2020 | 09.38 am

PFH Technology Group has won a €5m ICT contract to supply desktop computers, laptops and related peripherals from the Office of Government Procurement.

Under the terms of the contract, PFH will provide mobile and desktop devices from Lenovo, as well as services and peripherals, for use across all government departments.

Sales director John Hourican (pictured) said: “PFH will be providing best in class mobile devices from Lenovo, providing improved value at a time when mobile devices have never been so important.

“Our continued investment as device specialists, and our proven capabilities bring a very effective experience to clients, from the initial process of selecting the optimum products to suiting their needs — especially in respect of home working and delivery logistics in these very different times — and a wide range of other services.”

He added that the deal would deliver significant cost savings.

“PFH has significant government experience and, as well as strong customer service and logistical support, we provide cost efficiency and scale, which helps ensure that the OGP is able to provide better value for money for the taxpayer.”

The Office of Government Procurement centralises public sector procurement arrangements for common goods and services.

PFH was founded in 1985 and now provides a range of technology solutions and services locally and nationally. Among its public sector clients are government departments, the HSE and state security services.

Pic: John Allen