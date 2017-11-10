10 Nov 2017 | 12.26 pm

The Peugeot 3008 won top prize at the Irish Car of the Year 2018 awards, which were held in Dublin last night (November 9). As well as winning the car of the year gong, the 3008 also picked up the prize for Irish Compact Crossover of the Year.

Peugeot’s 3008 topped the field of some 60 new models launched this year on the Irish market. “It was a very tight competition this year, with many fine vehicles in the running,” said ICOTY committee member David Walshe. The judging panel comprised some 30 journalists.

The category winners were:

Kia Picanto — Irish City Car of the Year 2018

Nissan Micra — Irish Small Car of the Year 2018

Honda Civic — Irish Compact Car of the Year 2018

Alfa Romeo Giulia — Irish Medium Car of the Year 2018

BMW 5 Series — Irish Executive/Premium Car of the Year 2018

Peugeot 3008 — Irish Compact Crossover of the Year 2018

Skoda Kodiaq — Irish Large Crossover of the Year 2018

Toyota Prius PHEV — Irish Green/Efficient Car of the Year 2018

Alfa Romeo Giulia QF — Irish Performance/Sports Car of the Year 2018

A new award was added to this year’s awards programme, called the ‘Irish Car of the Year Innovation Award’. Designed to recognise outstanding innovation in car technology, the winner was the Honda Civic Sensing Suite of safety features.

Photo: (From left) David Walshe, Michael Sheridan, ICOTY committee; Des Cannon, Gowan Distributors Ltd-Peugeot Ireland; and Tom Dennigan, Continental Tyres (Pic: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography)