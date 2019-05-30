Pestle & Mortar Tops At National Enterprise Awards

30 May 2019 | 10.17 am

Pestle & Mortar has won the main award at the annual National Enterprise Awards scheme organised by Local Enterprise Offices.

Founded by Sonia Deasy in 2014, Pestle & Mortar is a skincare company based in Kildare that was inspired by Deasy’s sixth-generation Indian heritage in natural healing.

Sonia Deasy is a 50% shareholder in Pestle & Mortar Ltd; the other shareholder is Aoife Bradley. The company’s two directors are Padraic Deasy and Robert Sood. Pestle & Mortar Ltd booked a net profit of €258,000 in 2017, as year-end trade debtors expanded from €103,000 to €302,000.

Ice-cream manufacturer Ice Cream Treats won the ‘Innovation’ award. Supported by LEO Cavan, the company was set up in 2013 by Gerry Sheridan and its MOO’D ice cream parlours are in 200 SuperValu and Centra stores.

The ‘Best Export Business’ award went to Kilkenny-based Mechanical Modular Solutions, which designs and manufactures pre-engineered and prefabricated modular solutions for large-scale projects such as data centres, retail outlets and office developments.

Clean Cut Meals, which makes healthy meals, won the ‘Best Startup’ award. Supported by LEO Galway, the Clarinbridge company was founded in 2015 by Conor McCallion and Michéal Dyer. They plan to enter the US market in 2020, having delivered over 750,000 meals nationwide so far.

LEO network chair Oisín Goeghegan commented: “Pestle & Mortar has created a global skincare brand and they have ambitious plans to develop new products and win more customers in Asia and Australia in particular. By embracing innovation, they have become a small business success story with the help of their LEO in Kildare and are very deserving winners of this year’s National Enterprise Award.”

There were eight regional award winners:

Gym + Coffee, Dublin Region (LEO Dublin City)

ABS Engineering Control Systems, South West Region (LEO Limerick)

Dotser, Mid East Region (LEO Offaly)

VirtualVet, South Region (LEO Waterford)

Harte Outdoor Lighting, South East Region (LEO Wexford)

MMG Welding, North West Region (LEO Donegal)

Rivval, North East Region (LEO Monaghan)

Skillko, West Region (LEO Mayo).

Photo: Sonia Deasy (right) and Breda Fox of the Local Enterprise Offices. (Pix: Martina Regan Photography)