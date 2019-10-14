Pest Pulse Acquired By ServiceMaster

14 Oct 2019 | 10.16 am

Pest Pulse, a Dublin startup developing tech-boosted pest control services, has been acquired by US peer ServiceMaster.

Founded in 2017, Pest Pulse provides a 24/7 pest management service. The business uses web-connected devices and sensors that operate autonomously, sending out alerts whenever a trap is triggered in a location.

Pest Pulse has clients in Ireland and the UK, including Five Guys, Brewdog and CRH. The company was founded by Tim O’Toole, Brian Monaghan, John O’Gara and Wassim Magnin. O’Toole’s family are the operators of Pestguard, a big player in the pest control sector in Ireland.

New owner ServiceMaster is headquartered in Memphis. Its services include termite and pest control, cleaning and restoration in the residential and commercial markets.

The acquisition was completed in May 2019 but was kept under wraps until final details were ironed out. According to Pest Pulse CEO Brian Monaghan, his company came up on ServiceMaster’s radar pre-launch, when it was invited to Memphis to take part in an accelerator programme co-sponsored by ServiceMaster.

In subsequent fundraising efforts, Monaghan explained that Pest Pulse kept in contact with ServiceMaster, initially with the hope of partnering with the US company to fund its R&D.

“Ultimately, we realised that set-up wouldn’t work, as it would likely result in Pest Pulse building technology that would be great for ServiceMaster,” said Monaghan.

“After much brainstorming, the offer on the table from ServiceMaster was an acquisition, with outside investors paid out upfront and insiders tied to an earn-out. Also, a continued funding and control commitment to Pest Pulse to build out its offering as it saw best.”

Family and private investors have funded Pest Pulse to the tune of €250,000 since it was established, while Enterprise Ireland also invested €100,000 in 2018. Monaghan said that reactions to the company’s acquisition were mixed among its backers.

“Some of our investors were overjoyed; they got paid out nicely on a quick return. Some thought we should have stayed fully independent to see where that journey took us.

“Pest Pulse does epitomise a challenge, particularly in Ireland, that startups with early traction struggle with — selling too early.”

Monaghan added that his company’s technical expertise and ServiceMaster’s position as a market leader will help the business expand in Europe, the US and further afield.

Photo: Pest Pulse co-founders Brian Monaghan (right), John O’Gara and Tim O’Toole (left)