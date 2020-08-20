Pessimism Rife About Employment Prospects

20 Aug 2020 | 11.00 am

The organisers of an online jobs event say that 70% of job-seekers are concerned about future employment prospects in the wake of the pandemic.

Virtual Recruitment Ireland is being staged on August 27, and BCS Recruitment says its latest survey shows that almost 80% of job-seekers have had their employment affected by the pandemic, with almost half worried about a possible recession.

The survey, which garnered c.1,200 responses, found that 45% of respondents believe that lack of opportunities is the main obstacle to achieving career goals.

On remote working, 50% said their jobs were office-based before the pandemic, with 35% stating their job consisted of both remote and office-based work. Since Covid-19, 70% said the nature of their job has changed in respect to remote working.

Of those working remotely only 12% felt they were less productive, with 22% saying their productivity had increased and 33% saying it had remained the same.

The virtual recruitment event on August 27 will connect job-seekers with employers and personnel professionals from companies in Ireland and around the world. When registering for the event, job-seekers can upload their CV here.

