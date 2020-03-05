Pessimism Creeps In But Growth Still On Agenda

05 Mar 2020 | 07.53 am

Cautious optimism is turning to pessimism, according to the 2020 survey of Irish chief executives from PwC.

But the survey also shows that while uncertainty about the future prospects for the economy has increased, growth remains on the boardroom agenda.

Just over two-thirds of chief executives are confident about their organisation’s revenue growth and nearly half plan to hire more people in the year ahead.

Managing partner Feargal O’Rourke (pictured) commented: “Ireland is bucking some global economic trends – our economy is performing well, unemployment is at almost record lows and foreign direct investment remains strong. But it is not surprising, given all that is going on globally, that business confidence in Ireland has fallen.

“Just 16% of participating Irish CEOs are favourable about the outlook for Ireland’s economy in the year ahead, down from 57% at the same time last year, and is the lowest level of confidence in the Irish economy since 2009 when it was just 3%.

“Similarly, the number of Irish CEOs feeling unfavourable about the outlook for Ireland’s economy rose to 61% in 2020, from 25% last year. This sentiment aligns with that of global CEOs also interviewed for this survey.

“At the same time, growth remains on the agenda with many Irish CEOs believing their organisations remain resilient. The majority (67%) remain confident about revenue growth in the year ahead, though this has fallen from 84% last year and is the lowest level we have seen since 2013.”

Among the other findings in the 2020 survey are:

Ireland retains its resilience despite uncertainties about economic growth and global challenges

Complex cyber threats and data privacy challenges are shaping cybersecurity strategies

Ireland is significantly behind global counterparts on assessing climate change risks

57% of chief executives say upskilling is the answer to closing the skills gaps, but only 12% say they have made significant progress in establishing upskilling programmes

76% believe that governments will introduce new legislation to regulate content on the internet and social media

On climate, chief executives are significantly more concerned about climate change risks and environmental damage (74%) than last year (56%). But less than half of Irish CEOs surveyed have assessed the potential physical impacts of future climate events to their organisation (44%) and transition risks (40%) to a ‘greener’ economy, significantly behind global CEOs: 56% and 64% respectively.