Perspectives: Worthwhile Reads From The Web

16 Sep 2017 | 12.54 pm

Jean Claude Juncker’s State of the Union

Pieter Cleppe, Open Europe’s man in Brussels, assesses European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s State of the Union address last week. Read it on Open Europe.

The Brexit Divorce Talks

In the end, it will all come down to the money. The most recent round of Brexit negotiations made that much, at least, obvious. The UK might not be paying £350 million a week to Brussels, as Vote Leave claimed during the referendum campaign, but the UK’s contributions to the EU do come to over €10 billion a year. That is a substantial fiscal hole for the European Commission to plug once the UK leaves. Read it on CAPX.

The Equifax Scandal

What is Equifax and why does it have personal information on half the American population? Kevin Reed offers a left-wing perspective. Read it on WSWS.

The Economic View From The Alps

As a popular tourist destination, Switzerland offers a wealth of anecdotal data with which to assess the state of the global economy, says economist Jim O’Neill. The number of Japanese and Chinese tourists visiting places such as the Bernese Highlands attests to recent growth in those countries, regardless of what one thinks of their official data. Read it on Project Syndicate.

extreme free market capitalism

There is now a steady flow of books trying to explain what poet Derek Mahon calls “the age of unbeauty, rage and anger”. Former adman John Fanning reviews three of the tomes. Read it on Dublin Review of Books