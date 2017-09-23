Perspectives: Worthwhile Reads From The Web

23 Sep 2017 | 07.58 am

Germany General Election: Don’t be fooled by Merkel’s aura of invincibility

Paul Wallace says that German economic strength, the basis for Angela Merkel’s authority, will come under increasing strain. Read it on Reuters.

The Merkelisation of Europe

A data-driven look at what has changed in Europe during the twelve years of Angela Merkel’s chancellorship. Read it on VoxEurop.

Theresa May’s Brexit Speech In Firenze

“I am clear that Britain’s future is bright.” Read the full text on The Spectator.

Donald Trump’s UN General Assembly Speech

Anjuli Shere says that Donald Trump’s cartoon nuclear rhetoric draws on a culture of American jingoism. Read it on New Statesman.

Caribbean Hurricane Season

Battered first by Hurricane Erika in August and then Hurricane Maria four weeks later, the tiny island of Dominica is in ruins. Read it on IPS.

How low can sterling go?

Could Britain be heading towards its first sterling crisis in a quarter of a century, wonders Jamie McGeever. Read it on Reuters.

History Lesson: the Outdoor Relief Riots

In 1932, Ireland’s Catholic and Protestant workers united in a communist-led rebellion. Author Sean Mitchell argues that this radical solidarity holds lessons for Irish politics today. Read it on JACOBIN.

CULTURE NIGHT

As Germany heads to the polls and the UK heads for the exit, the BBC’s excellent take on Europe’s national anthem.