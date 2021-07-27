Personal Injuries Claims Down Sharply In 2020

27 Jul 2021 | 10.42 am

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) has published its 2020 annual report which shows that it dealt with 26,009 new personal injuries claims and awarded total compensation to accident victims of over €206 million in 2020.

The number of personal injuries claims made to PIAB fell by 16% last year, mainly driven by the pandemic. The number of claims was down by 22% in comparison to 2018.

In addition, compensation awarded was down €70m on 2019 and €92m on 2018 due to the lower volume of claims.

The report shows that the average PIAB award was €24,026 in 2020 compared to €23,861 in 2019, with over 56% of awards valued at under €20,000.

On the flip side, the awards acceptance rate has fallen from 58% in 2015 to 51% in 2020 despite a similar average award figure.

Motor liability claims continue to be the largest category of claims in Ireland, with 85% of claims in this area relating to soft tissue injuries. Public liability and employers liability were the second and third largest category of claims respectively.

The 2020 results pre-date the introduction of new personal injuries guidelines earlier this year. Preliminary data show that PIAB awards have fallen by 50% following the introduction of these guidelines.

PIAB Chief Executive Rosalind Carroll said that the reduction in the volume and values of claims should feed into lower insurance premiums.

Carroll added: “Despite significant progress on awards guidelines and insurance reform, low acceptance rates of awards and consent rates remain a problem. Though just 2% of claims ever make it through the courts and though average awards by PIAB and through litigation are broadly similar, awards are being needlessly rejected resulting in huge legal costs and delays.”