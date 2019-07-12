Permission Sought For Cork Skyscraper

12 Jul 2019 | 10.18 am

Developer Tower Holdings Group is to apply for planning approval for a complete redevelopment of the Custom House Quay site in Cork, including a 34-storey hotel tower with panoramic views across the city.

The proposal also involves a restoration of the existing historic structures on the site and the creation of what the developer calls a “large public realm” in the area for the first time.

Among the buildings to be restored is the Custom House, with a new facade to the north, together with the old bonded warehouses. The latter will be open to the public for the first time, with retail, food, and beverage businesses and cultural locations.

Director of operations Conor Lee said: “Custom House Quay will be the centrepiece of Cork’s new business district. For the first time ever, this entire area will be fully opened up to the people of Cork. As the tallest building in Ireland, the hotel itself will be a focal point for the city rising.

“Equally, the design is aimed at preserving the existing infrastructure for future generations through the addition of new tourism and commercial offerings. We firmly believe that Custom House Quay will rival similar offerings in other cities around the globe, and help contribute to the future success of the city in the same way that the Port of Cork did for centuries.”

There’s a public information event at the Custom House tomorrow, Saturday 13 July, from 11am to 2pm, where the plans and maquettes will be on display and a team will answer questions from the public.

Construction of the project will involve 350 to 400 construction jobs in the short term, with employment on the completed site expected to come to more than 800 people in the hotel, retail, tourism and commercial areas.

The hotel tower has been designed by global architects Gensler, with Henry J Lyons as the local architects. Predictably, the 34th floor will feature a a sky bar and restaurant “where visitors can enjoy local produce cuisine while taking in panoramic views of Cork city”.

Gensler design director Marco Gamini added: “We are honoured to be part of the team reimagining and redefining this historic and prominent location in Cork into the future heart of the city. Whilst maintaining and enhancing the original architectural intentions of this heritage site and its historic past, the addition of a new landmark tower, will help create an icon for the city, helping secure its future.”